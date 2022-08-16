Good News! Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to reunite for THIS upcoming love story

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani who were last seen together in Shershaah might share the screen space for an upcoming film titled Adqal Badal

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been the talk of the town lately due to their recent Instagram session together to celebrate 1 year of Shershaah. Since then, fans were curious to know if the rumoured lovebirds will be seen together on the big screen and amid this, a report has come in claiming the same. If reports are to be believed then Sidharth and Kiara may reunite on the big screen after Shershaah in a unique love story titled 'Adal Badal.'

The report cited a source who claimed that the love story revolves around a mystic situation where Sidharth and Kiara's souls get exchanged. The source told the portal, "The movie is set to be a rom-com with a lot of VFX and CGI work involved as well. This will be the first time the two will feature in a love story this unique. Both Sid and Kiara are very excited to collaborate on this."

While Sidharth and Kiara did hint at being seen together in another film, they are yet to comment on this report.

Meanwhile, Sidharth has been busy with the shoot of his debut web series, Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty. He also will be seen in Mission Majnu, Yodha and Thank God. On the other hand, Kiara has RC15 with Ram Charan, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Latest Video