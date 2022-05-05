Good News! Malaika Arora spills beans on her marriage plans with Arjun Kapoor, details inside

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in a relationship for quite a long time and the duo plan to take their relationship to a next level
MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship has always been the talk of the town. These two have been dating for quite a long time now but it was only some time ago that they have opened up about it and do not hesitate in talking about each other. Recently, Malaika opened up about her relationship with the Gunday actor and if they have thought of taking it to the next level.

Also Read:Finally! Malaika Arora opens up about her car accident with a long note on her social media post

Talking about her relationship, Malaika Arora said that every relationship has its process, its plans and what next and where next. According to the diva she revealed being at a stage where they are thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. “We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other. We’re at a mature stage where there’s still room for more discoveries, but we’d love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here,” said Malaika.

Also Read:GOSSIP: You will be SURPRISED to know what Malaika Arora’s family told her before she DECIDED to DIVORCE Arbaaz Khan!

Adding further Malaika Arora said that Arjun Kapoor gives her the surety in the relationship and she is very happy and positive. She said that they still love their life and romance together every single day and that Malaika always tells Arjun that she wants to grow old with him. Malaika concluded by saying, “We will figure out the rest, but I know he is my man.”

Credit: Pinkvilla

