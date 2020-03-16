Good News! Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt all set to take ‘Kapoor’ surname, Scroll down for details

MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the top Jodis of Bollywood. Their marriage earlier, this year, became the talk of the town. As her name ‘Alia Bhatt’ soars everywhere, there is going to be a slight change in that. According to the reports, it is being said that the Student of the Year star is planning to change her name soon. If that happens, she will become Alia Bhatt Kapoor.

Ever since the marriage in April, fans have been waiting to see if and when Alia would adopt the ‘Kapoor’ surname. Many speculated about it but were only waiting for a confirmation from the actress, herself.

It is to be seen if she decides to go with Bhatt-Kapoor or Kapoor-Bhatt as this has to reflect on her official documents. "We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are travelling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out,” Alia said recently.

As for the work front, Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is all set to release on September 9. Apart from that, she has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

Credit: Times Now

