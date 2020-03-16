Good News! Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt all set to take ‘Kapoor’ surname, Scroll down for details

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani x

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 17:53
movie_image: 
Good News! Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt all set to take ‘Kapoor’ surname, Scroll down for details

MUMBAI :Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the top Jodis of Bollywood. Their marriage earlier, this year, became the talk of the town. As her name ‘Alia Bhatt’ soars everywhere, there is going to be a slight change in that. According to the reports, it is being said that the Student of the Year star is planning to change her name soon. If that happens, she will become Alia Bhatt Kapoor.

Also Read:OMG! Ranbir Kapoor trolled for making a joke about his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt’s weight gain

Ever since the marriage in April, fans have been waiting to see if and when Alia would adopt the ‘Kapoor’ surname. Many speculated about it but were only waiting for a confirmation from the actress, herself.

It is to be seen if she decides to go with Bhatt-Kapoor or Kapoor-Bhatt as this has to reflect on her official documents. "We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are travelling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out,” Alia said recently.

Also Read:Amazing! Here’s how Alia Bhatt maintains her svelte figure

As for the work front, Alia will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is all set to release on September 9. Apart from that, she has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

 

Credit: Times Now
    

 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Darlings Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor ALIA BHATT PREGNANT
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 17:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “I have never done comedy and would love to do it” - Kirron Arya on types of projects she looks forward to doing
MUMBAI :Actress Kirron Arya who is known for her projects like Pinjar is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie...
Exclusive! “Even after tasting success, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are passionate about their work” - RRR actress Ishwara Arya on her experience working with NTR and Ram Charan
MUMBAI: Actress Ishwara Arya who has been contributing through short movies and television commercials is now all set...
Sad! Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly losing out on films after the ED accused the actress in money laundering case
MUMBAI: Ever since the Enforcement Directorate announced Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in the money laundering case...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Vansh and Akshara tried to hide Kairav, the police arrives at the Goenka house
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Lovely! These rare and unseen pictures of Neetu Kapoor and Rekha are unmissable
MUMBAI: Rekha and Neetu Kapoor are veteran actors who impressed the film buffs with their acting chops. They both made...
Shocking! “ If films are not working it's my fault and I take the blame as I couldn’t understand what the audience wants and from now, I am going to change the way I think and then will choose my movies “ – Akshay Kumar
MUMBAI :There is no doubt that it's a very bad time for the Bollywood industry as since the pandemic became less only...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “I have never done comedy and would love to do it” - Kirron Arya on types of projects she looks forward to doing
Exclusive! “I have never done comedy and would love to do it” - Kirron Arya on types of projects she looks forward to doing
Latest Video