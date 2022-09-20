Good News! Netflix acquires the streaming rights of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer untitled film at THIS whopping amount

Makers of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Laxman Utekar’s romantic film decided to release directly on the streaming platform Netflix and have fetched a good deal of Rs 70 crore for the same

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s directorial romantic film in January 2022. And now the makers have sold the streaming rights to Netflix at a good deal of Rs 70 crore.

A source was quoted saying as, "Theatrical medium isn't fairing as well as expected for relatively smaller films and hence it’s just a business move to premiere on the OTT platform. It wasn't difficult for Dinesh Vijan to get a good deal for the Laxman Utekar directorial. The revenue from the satellite will be over and above this sum of Rs. 70 crores."

Also Read: Happiness Overloaded! Bollywood’s power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to share the same screen space for an upcoming project

It must be noted that another Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera has been reportedly sold to the Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 62 crore. The Shashank Khaitan directorial romantic comedy, featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani as the female leads, has been bankrolled by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

Also Read: OMG! Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal had some interesting facts to reveal about their marriage, Read on

Meanwhile, Vicky and Sara had shared a romantic photo from Laxman's film in January when the film wrapped up with the caption, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!!" and thanked the entire cast and crew for completing the film shoot.

