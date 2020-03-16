Good News! ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ is finalized; shooting could begin from This date, deets inside

MUMBAI: Also read: Exclusive! "I am never a part of a movie if it doesn't touch my heart" Salman Khan

Bollywood is long since awaiting the sequel to the amazing comedy No Entry. It starred Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles and sent the audience on a laughter riot. It proved to be a successful film and received much critical acclaim for the same.

The sequel to the film was confirmed and was supposedly titled, ‘No Entry Mein Entry’. The Anees Bazmee directorial will be finally going on floors after years of speculation around its making.

Reportedly, Salman Khan praised Anees Bazmee at an event at Hotel Taj Land’s End for delivering successful films. Salman even wanted to discuss dates allocated to the sequel of No Entry and reportedly called the filmmaker to talk about the same after the event.

Anees and Salman met up after the event and talked about preferred dates to start the film. Bazmee is ready with the script and was waiting for the actor’s confirmation. Bazmee has reportedly confirmed that Salman told him that January would be the ideal time to begin the shoot of No Entry Mein Entry. The shoot could take place in Mumbai and some foreign countries.

Anees said, “I think most of them should be finalized in the next 15 days.” When asked about Salman’s compliment, Bazmee said, “I think it is Salman’s greatness to say such things. It is his love for me. I too love him and respect him.”

