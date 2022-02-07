Good News! Sanjay Dutt unveils ‘Three Dimension Motion Pictures’ production house

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is launching production company Three Dimension Motion Pictures with a view to bringing back the golden age of heroism to the industry. Three Dimension is prepping a slate that includes horror-comedy 'The Virgin Tree', to be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, who has TV, music video, and assisting experience and will make his feature debut, with a cast of four newcomers.

Principal photography begins in May. The rest of the slate is not titled yet but includes a family drama, some action films with younger actors, and some more action films with a mature man as a hero. "I will be starring in not all of them, but some of them," says Dutt.

While the Three Dimension slate also includes series for streaming platforms, the films are all meant for theatrical release. "I believe in the big screen - I know it can never die down. "I know that OTT (streaming) is an important part of filmmaking today. But I know eventually theaters will open up and there will be some films only made for theaters," Dutt said.

The actor squarely blames the vanished Bollywood heroism on the suits. "I feel that this whole corporate structure coming and encroaching our space in Bollywood ruined everything.

"Because, those guys sitting on the table and who are giving the money, have got no right to interfere with the director for his creation, or with the actors or give their thought to content or a script, when [they] don't have any idea about it, when it's not their business," the actor said.

"Their business is funded and that's where the business ends. But once you start interfering in the script and in the direction and in the budgets and this and that, then things go haywire, and that's why I think we lost out on a lot of good stuff during that time," Dutt adds.

When asked if Three Dimension would be the logical home for a streaming series on Dutt's life, he said: "You've put that seed in my head, I'm going to be thinking about it now."

