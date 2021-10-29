GOOD NEWS: Sister duo Maliaka and Amrita Arora visit SRK’s residence Mannat after the announcement of Aryan Khan’s BAIL!

MUMBAI: Even though many Bollywood celebrities had supported Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan for their son Aryan Khan's arrest, the unrest and trauma was real for them.

When Aryan Khan got a bail on 28 October it was nothing but a sigh of relief for his parents. However, he was not released on 28 October, since the jail requires a full-court order with reasons and bail conditions that will be provided on 29 October.

After all the support and love received from actors, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora arrived at Shah Rukh Khan's residence, 'Mannat' late at night. They were seen entering the house in a black Range Rover.

Before them, Gauri Khan's friends, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor also took to Instagram and shared throwback pictures of the Khan family with hashtags like '#OnlyLove' and heart emojis. Twitter was flooded with congratulatory messages for Shah Rukh Khan and praised his patience.

Shah Rukh Khan's fandom also didn't set back, many fans were also seen celebrating outside SRK's home in Bandra with huge posters of Aryan Khan with them, in support of his bail.

CREDIT: TOI