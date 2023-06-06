Good News! Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; shares, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together”

Swara Bhasker got married to politician Fahad Ahmad in February this year, and the actress today took to social media to share the good news with everyone that she is pregnant.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 12:36
movie_image: 
Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together

MUMBAI : In February this year, Swara Bhasker got married to politician Fahad Ahmad. They first did a court marriage followed by a proper Indian wedding in March with all the festivities.

While sharing the news about her wedding, Swara posted, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Also Read: Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhaskar ties the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad, says, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you…”

Now, today, the actress took to social media to announce that she is pregnant. She posted, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family

 

 

Netizens are congratulating the couple on this good news. Check out the tweets below...

 


TellyChakkar also congratulates Swara and Fahad on the new journey in their lives.

Also Read:  Swara Bhasker poses with her husband Fahad Ahmad; netizens speculate, “I think she is pregnant”

Talking about Swara’s movies, the actress has a movie titled Mrs Falani lined up. She was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar which was released in 2022.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Swara Bhasker Fahad Ahmad Mrs Falani Jahaan Chaar Yaar Sheer Qorma Veere Di Wedding Nil Battey Sannata Tanu Weds Manu Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/06/2023 - 12:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Fans praises Aparshakti Khurana and Aayushman Khurana for this gesture, says "Bhagwan Aise bete har maa baap ko de"
MUMBAI: Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushman Khurana are indeed two of the most loved actors we have and Indian industry,...
Shocking! "Daughters in bikini with dad not the Indian culture" Netizens trolls Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on the latest holiday picture
MUMBAI :This latest picture of the sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor along with their father Boney Kapoor is...
Swoon! Meet Shubman Gill, the current heartthrob of the country
MUMBAI: Shubham Gill, known as the 'Prince of Cricket', is a rising star and a great athlete who plays for the Indian...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai to take a leap?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of amazing shows...
Exclusive! “The high point of the ott show has to be the way Banaras city has been covered” Shine Pandey
MUMBAI: Upcoming OTT show titled UP 65 has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the trailer is winning the hearts...
Lust Stories 2 teaser! Neena Gupta shines whereas other actors are promising in this anthology
MUMBAI: OTT show lust stories was immensely loved by the fans and audience, the show which premiered on Netflix had...
Recent Stories
1
Must read! Fans praises Aparshakti Khurana and Aayushman Khurana for this gesture, says "Bhagwan Aise bete har maa baap ko de"
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Must read! Fans praises Aparshakti Khurana and Aayushman Khurana for this gesture, says "Bhagwan Aise bete har maa baap ko de"
bikini with dad
Shocking! "Daughters in bikini with dad not the Indian culture" Netizens trolls Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on the latest holiday picture
Here’s what netizens have to say
WHAT! Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan gets postponed again? Here’s what netizens have to say
Beyonce’s concert
Kya Baat Hai! Nysa Devgn attends Beyonce’s concert in London with rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan
now needs to be stable further
Must Read! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer shows a drop on its first Monday; now needs further stability
Seerat Kapoor raised temperature with her looks
Sexy! Check out the time Seerat Kapoor raised temperature with her looks