Good News! Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; shares, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together”

MUMBAI : In February this year, Swara Bhasker got married to politician Fahad Ahmad. They first did a court marriage followed by a proper Indian wedding in March with all the festivities.

While sharing the news about her wedding, Swara posted, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

Also Read: Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhaskar ties the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad, says, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you…”

Now, today, the actress took to social media to announce that she is pregnant. She posted, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family

Netizens are congratulating the couple on this good news. Check out the tweets below...

TellyChakkar also congratulates Swara and Fahad on the new journey in their lives.

Also Read: Swara Bhasker poses with her husband Fahad Ahmad; netizens speculate, “I think she is pregnant”

Talking about Swara’s movies, the actress has a movie titled Mrs Falani lined up. She was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar which was released in 2022.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.