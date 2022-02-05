Good News! Veteran actor Dharmendra is stable, and back home after being hospitalised

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to a city hospital for a "routine check-up" and is back home now. Reportedly the 86-year-old star is "completely fine". "He was admitted to hospital for a routine check-up and he is completely fine. He is at home now," a close source to the family was quoted as saying.

The yesteryear actor was hospitalised four days ago but now the actor is recovering and is kept under observation.

Dharmendra, one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema, made his foray into films with Arjun Hingorani's "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere" in 1960. Some of his best performances include classics such as "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke", "Yaadon Ki Baaraat", "Satyakam" and "Seeta Aur Geeta". Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar-directed "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", alongside Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in the sequel to 'Apne' (2007), which will reunite him with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The film will feature his grandson Karan Deol as well. He is also a part of the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which is scheduled to release in February 2023. The film marks the reunion of Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan after 48 years. The two were last seen in 'Sholay' (1975).

