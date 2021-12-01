Good news! Vicky-Katrina wedding confirmed; Special measures taken amidst Omnicron

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s rumored love couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are said to tie the knot from 7 to 12 December in Rajasthan. Amidst the wedding rush and prep, a new variant of the virus has reached the country. Due to the Omnicron scare, it was reported that Katrina and Vicky have cut down their guest list. There were also reports that said that special measures were being planned amidst the Omnicron scare.

However, the latest report states that Katrina and Vicky will have a grand wedding with an elaborate guest list including a lot of Bollywood stars and celebs. According to the ETimes report Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, are amongst the confirmed guest list to the VicKat wedding.

Also Read:Kya baat hain! Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s teams booked over 45 hotels in Ranthambore, READ

Another one to make it to the confirmed guest list of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is choreographer Bosco Martis. Earlier, we had reported to y'all that Anushka Sharma will be attending the wedding with beau Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. Shah Rukh Khan who is very good friends with Katrina is also said to be a part of the wedding guest list.

Furthermore, a Pinkvilla report had reported that Karan Johar, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma will also be gracing the grand Bollywood wedding in Rajasthan. It is said that Farah Khan, Shashank Khaitan and Zoya Akhtar are also on the guest list. However, there has been no confirmation about the same. Shashank has worked with Vicky on Govinda Naam Mera (earlier titled Mr Lele).

Also Read: Guess What! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to have a COURT MARRIAGE before the actual wedding?

Katrina has worked with Farah on Sheila Ki Jawani and Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Vicky has worked with Alia in Raazi. Moreover, they will be working together for Zoya and Farhan's Jee Le Zaraa.

Meanwhile, the bride-to-be's mum is said to be doing the last-minute shopping before the wedding.

Credit: BollywoodLife/ETimes/Pinkvilla