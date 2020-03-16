Good News! Is wedding on cards for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan? Scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is surfacing the internet for various reasons, one of which is her wedding rumours with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Recently the star kid took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures that have her posing with her boyfriend Nupur and grandmother Zeenat Hussain. Soon after fans started pouring in their reactions.

"Are you guys getting married?" questioned one fan. And another one asked if the lady in the picture was her mother-in-law.

Whether they are getting married or not is still a mystery, Ira Khan had recently made a post stating that they have completed two years of being together. She shared some mushy pictures from her birthday celebrations and wrote, " It's actually been two years but it feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. for everything."

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan’s daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta. Even though she has not made an entry into Bollywood as an actress yet, she has a crazy fan following. She often makes it to the headlines for her love life. The young diva is dating Nupur Shikhare who happened to be her fitness coach. More often she shares mushy, romantic pictures with him on social media. But her latest picture with him has left everyone wondering.

Credit: BollywoodLife