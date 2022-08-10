Goodbye review! Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer emotional family drama falls flat at many places

MUMBAI: Goodbye which is directed by Vikas Bahl has been the talk of the town trailer was out, no doubt the trailer promised that the movie has all the elements which are required for a complete family drama. This movie which also marks the Bollywood debut of the crush of the nation Rashmika Mandanna also has Amitabh Bachchan along with Sunil Grover.

The premise of the movie deals with the Bhalla family, Tara Bhalla played by Rashmika Mandanna suddenly comes to know that her mother Gayatri Bhalla has passed away, Harsh Khanna played by Amitabh Bachchan who has lost his wife is trying to fix the problems coming on his way within the family members during the demise of his wife. What sort of problems the family goes through and how they deal with very difficult situation of their life, and how certain set of situation comes as reality checks for the members is something shown in the movie.

Talking about the screenplay of the movie, it is very weak and the writing of the movie is slow which makes the movie dull many a times in between, it impacts on execution also which lacks many times, the story unfolds very slow. Also direction given by Vikas Bahl is strictly average.

Talking about the performance, there is no doubt it is out and out Amitabh Bacchan show and no doubt we are going to see the Shahenshah of Bollywood in a powerful performance in this movie. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna, Tara, who is an advocate in the movie is decent on her part, she has done a good job when it comes to her Bollywood debut. Unfortunately, Shivin Narang and Sunil Grover has very less to offer in the movie and we would definitely want to see more of them. Also Pravin Gulati was decent on his part. Arun Bali and Elli Avram has very less to offer but they were decent on their part. One new name which shines in the movie is of Abhishek Khan who plays Nakul Bhalla in the movie.

Talking about the positive point of the movie it has to be the performance coming from Amitabh Bachchan, the actor will definitely make you laugh at some point and will definitely make you cry at few scenes. No doubt it was a treat to watch actress Rashmika Mandanna in the movie, she is looking beautiful also the chemistry of father and daughter between Rashmika and Amitabh Bachchan is a treat to watch. The BGM of the movie is a treat to hear and it definitely enhance your movie viewing experience.

Talking about the negative point of the movie, it has to be the underuse of the talents like Sunil Grover, Shivin Narang, Arun Bali and to some extent Elli Avram. Also, it has to be the execution of the movie which falls flat at many places. The screenplay of the movie looks very dull at few moment. Also, there are many scenes which looked a little stretched and which may let your attention and interest fall down but again the strong performances coming from every actor save the movie many times.

Well these are the points which the movie Goodbye offers, but having said all these points, there is no doubt that it is a complete family movie, and can be your choice over weekend for its concpet and a feel good emotional drama.

Team Tellychakkar goes with 2.5/5 for Goodbye.

