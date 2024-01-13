Gorgeous! Ananya Panday sets the internet on fire with these hot and gorgeous pictures from her photo shoot

There are times when the fans of the actress fall crazily in love with her because of her latest pictures and photo shoots. Now the fans of the actress have once again gone crazy as the actress has uploaded some pictures from her latest photo shoot.
movie_image: 
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday who won the hearts of the fans with her debut movie Student of the year 2, the diva was loved for her cuteness and her looks were the talk of the town. Over time she went on to win the hearts of the fans with her work in movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.

Also read - Curious! Ananya Panday raises the audience’s curiosity as she gets spotted with her new look

In a small span of time, the actress has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to see more of her in movies.

The actress is very active on social media where she frequently keeps the fans engaged with her interactive posts and they all wait for more posts from her side.

The actress has been getting a lot of praises recently because of her performance in the Netflix movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan wherein we got to see Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav alongside Ananya Panday.

The audience loved the movie as well as her performance in the movie and the actress is basking in the success of the movie. There are times when the fans of the actress fall crazily in love with her because of her latest pictures and photo shoots.

Now the fans of the actress have once again gone crazy as the actress has uploaded some pictures from her latest photo shoot. The pictures are going viral and we are here to show the pictures so check them out below:

As we can see in the pictures, the actress really has the looks to die for.

Also read - Interesting! Ananya Panday candidly talks about how she believes 'Keeping Things Private' amid dating rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur

​​​​​​​Tell us your views about Ananya Panday, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

