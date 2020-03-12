News

Gorgeous Chetna Pande to feature in the upcoming melodious Punjabi rendition by VYRL Originals!

12 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Chetna Pande, the ever charming diva who is a popular face in the Indian Television and Bollywood industry will be seen in a refreshing Punjabi track.

The talented actress will soon be featured as the protagonist in a music video presented by VYRL Originals, sung by the young Indian rapper and musician Akull.

The music showcases a bright vibrant aesthetic, and is set on the romantic nostalgic vibe of the 90’s.

Chetna is an elegant actress known for her role as Jenny in Dilwale and as a popular contestant in MTV’s reality show ‘Ace Of Space’. She started her career with the famous TV series MTV Fanaah and also featured in many music videos. In 2018, she was cast in ALT Balaji's web series ‘Home’ and was recently seen in the show ‘Class of 2020’. Chetna Pande has also done several TVC campaigns for brands including Fair n Lovely, Ponds, Sunsilk and many more.

VYRL Originals has given many hits in 2019 like ‘Intezaar’, ‘Hona Chaida’ and ‘Woh Baarishein’ among others, and has released some of this year’s best chart-toppers.

Stay tuned for the launch of this track in the coming week!

