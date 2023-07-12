Gorgeous! Ishan Khatter fuels dating rumours by sharing a lovely monochrome picture of Chandni Bainz

MUMBAI: One of the most adored and well-known actors, Ishan Khatter has done all possible to wow everyone with his superb acting skills, endearing looks, and infectious smile. There's no doubt that the actor, by being true to himself, can make millions of hearts beat!

In any case, fans are more likely to be interested in the actor's personal life than in his career. Indeed, he was allegedly dating Ananya Panday, and the two of them parted ways quite some time ago. Now, it's alleged that Ananaya and Aditya Roy Kapoor are dating, and Ishaan has also supposedly found love again!

He was seen a few months ago with a mystery woman who is thought to be Chandni Bainz, his rumored girlfriend. Now, Ishaan has added fire to the rumors about the relationship by sharing a stunning monochrome photo of Chandni on his own Instagram page, leaving admirers wondering.

"Been a while.." he stated after sharing the photos.

After Ishana shared a picture a few other fans reacted to the post, a fan said, "OMG, so beautiful." Someone else commented, "Chaand chupa badal mein..." Another person said, "Damnnnnnn good," while a third person wrote, "Unique."

Ishaan last appeared in the film Pippa, which costarred Mrunal Thakur. Additionally, Chadni acknowledged his movie on Instagram. The movie didn't generate much publicity or garner a lot of popular interest. 21-year-old Malaysian Chandni Bainz is currently located in Mumbai, India, where she works as a fashion model. She reportedly relocated to India following the pandemic to establish a Bollywood acting career.

