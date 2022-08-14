Gorgeous! Meet Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most popular, beautiful, and stylish actresses in the entertainment industry.

Needless to say, she often makes headlines because of her beauty and glamour. The actress started her career with Kannada film Aishwarya and then went on to work in a number of Bollywood films, including Om Shaanti Om, Love Aaj Kal, Race 2, Bachna E Haseeno, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Happy New Year, Ram Leela, Piku, Chhapaak, 83, Ghahraiyaan.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone’s photos are going viral on social media.

Talking about Anisha, she is a professional golf player.

Netizens are of the opinion that she looks exactly like Deepika. In one of her photos, one person commented, “Junior Padukone.” The second one said, “You’re looking so pretty.” The third person said, “Girl you're so beautiful lots of love.” The fourth one said, “Cutest person.”

Check out her photos here.

Deepika Padukone, a supporter of mental health, recently talked openly about her struggle with depression and even admitted that she had considered suicide. The actress gave due credit to her mother, who she claims recognised the signs and symptoms of her melancholy and recommended her to get professional care. The actress launched an NGO to raise awareness about mental health in India.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with her projects that include Pathaan, Fighter, Project K and will be soon in a Tamil film that features Kamal Haasan.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA