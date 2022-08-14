Gorgeous! Meet Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most popular, beautiful, and stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, her sister Anisha Padukone’s photos are going viral on social media.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 06:15
movie_image: 
Gorgeous! Meet Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most popular, beautiful, and stylish actresses in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Much Awaited! Deepika Padukone to collaborate with superstar Kamal Haasan in THIS upcoming project

Needless to say, she often makes headlines because of her beauty and glamour. The actress started her career with Kannada film Aishwarya and then went on to work in a number of Bollywood films, including Om Shaanti Om, Love Aaj Kal, Race 2, Bachna E Haseeno, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Happy New Year, Ram Leela, Piku, Chhapaak, 83, Ghahraiyaan.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone’s photos are going viral on social media.

Talking about Anisha, she is a professional golf player.

Netizens are of the opinion that she looks exactly like Deepika. In one of her photos, one person commented, “Junior Padukone.” The second one said, “You’re looking so pretty.” The third person said, “Girl you're so beautiful lots of love.” The fourth one said, “Cutest person.”

Check out her photos here.

Deepika Padukone, a supporter of mental health, recently talked openly about her struggle with depression and even admitted that she had considered suicide. The actress gave due credit to her mother, who she claims recognised the signs and symptoms of her melancholy and recommended her to get professional care. The actress launched an NGO to raise awareness about mental health in India.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with her projects that include Pathaan, Fighter, Project K and will be soon in a Tamil film that features Kamal Haasan.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Shocking! ‘Looks boring’ netizens on Deepika Padukone’s look in Pathaan

CREDIT:  DNAINDIA

Deepika Padukone Anisha Padukone Pathaan Fighter Project K Kamal Haasan Om Shaanti Om Love Aaj Kal Race 2 Bachna E Haseeno Chennai Express Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 06:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Channa Mereya: Aww! Ginni starts to get attracted towards Aditya
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction...
Mitaali Nag says she will be remembered for her role in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'
MUMBAI :Actress Mitaali Nag says that she came to Mumbai to become a singer but destiny had different plans for her and...
Lisa Kudrow felt insecure when she filmed with 'Friends' female co-stars
MUMBAI :Friends' star Lisa Kudrow has described the 'jarring' emotion she felt when filming the hit American sitcom...
Javed Ali says 'Intehan ho gai intezar ki' inspired him for 'Kajra Re'
MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali shares how challenging it was for him to playback for Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan for...
HILARIOUS! From Arjun and Akshara's basketball fight to Dadusa finding Titli in Manish Goenka, the upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar will leave you in splits
MUMBAI:  Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Charu sees Armaan getting close to Gungun
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Recent Stories
Javed Ali says 'Intehan ho gai intezar ki' inspired him for 'Kajra Re'
Javed Ali says 'Intehan ho gai intezar ki' inspired him for 'Kajra Re'
Latest Video