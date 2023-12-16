Gorgeous! This new photo shoot of Rasha Thadani gives you feeling like she’s the next big thing

MUMBAI : Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Raveena Tandon, has been drawing admirers to her adorable appearance and sense of style on the internet. Even before entering the acting industry, Rasha has earned a huge fan following through her public appearances and social media posts.

The fans do in fact eagerly await the star kid Rasha Thadani's latest photos and posts, which never fail to amaze them. In fact, with the latest photo shoot of hers, she has raised everyone’s curiosity as we feel that she is the next big actress in the making. The photo shoot has gone viral and is making the fans crazy. Check out the pictures below:

This isn’t the first time Rasha has grabbed everyone’s attention. The audience has been observing this star kid and she never fails to mesmerise us with her hot and beautiful look.

This only makes us wonder if she will step into the acting world and if she will do better than other starkids like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and more.

It’ll be interesting to see Raveena Tandon’s daughter making her debut while Raveena Tandon has made her comeback. Soon we will get to see Raveena tandon in the Hotstar series Karrma Calling.

What do you think about Rasha Thadani? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip from the world of entertainment.