GORGEOUS! Palak Tiwari impresses Fans with These Pictures all the way from Maldives, check out

Palak Tiwari has become an up and coming star now and has shined in her previous projects, most recent one being Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 12:55
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Here is another story from the entertainment world for our audience, knowing how much they love to keep up with the happenings around their favorite stars.

Palak is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, a popular and successful TV star who has many successful projects in her kitty.

Recently, Palak shared some pictures from her stay in Maldives and her fans are impressed with her outfit. She is seen in a Blue Monokini as she enjoys a good spread of breakfast in a swimming pool.


She looks stunning posing with her breakfast in the infinity pool and shines in the radiant sunshine. Palak starred in the music video with Harrdy Sandhu; Bijli Bijli and instantly became an internet sensation.

 

Palak is the daughter of Shweta with her first husband Raja Chaudhary. She has remained as a rock for Shweta and the mother considers Palak to be her strength. Palak and Shweta have seen a lot in their life and work very hard for their success.  

Palak is very active on social media and has been sharing some amazing pictures. The fans have loved this look of hers and filled her comment section with praises.

GORGEOUS! Palak Tiwari impresses Fans with These Pictures all the way from Maldives, check out
