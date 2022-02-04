GORGEOUS: Rhea Chakraborty flaunts her SUNKISSED FACE on social media; captions her post as ‘No matter what, the sun always shines’

MUMBAI: On Sushant Singh Rajput’s 36th birth anniversary recently, Rhea Chakraborty had shared a throwback video with the actor.

In the video, Rhea and Sushant can be seen striking quirky poses for the camera after sweating it out in the gym.

After Sushant’s untimely and mysterious death in June 2020, Rhea was reportedly accused of abetting his suicide and mishandling his wealth by Sushant’s family. The actress was also named in the NCB charge sheet along with her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. She was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September.

On the work front, she was last seen in Rumy Jafry’s ‘Chehre’. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. It also featured Annu Kapoor and Krystle D’Souza in key roles. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

Dressed in a grey top and black pants, Rhea looked stunning as ever in the selfie. Her messy hair complemented her sun-kissed face. She captioned it, ‘No matter what, the sun always shines’.

