Gossip! Are Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan back together?

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan reunited in public for the first time two years after their rumoured break-up. The actors, who were seen in 2020’s Love Aaj Kal 2, were being honoured as Most Influential Young Indians of 2022. At the event, Sara and Kartik were seen exchanging pleasantries. It comes as no surprise that the moment is now going viral.

Kartik and Sara were rumoured to be dating while they filmed Love Aaj Kal but reportedly broke up soon after. However, neither has confirmed any such rumours till date. Fans got excited seeing the two together in one frame after a long time.

Kartik is seen wearing a white jacket while Sara is in a shimmery black dress. In the background, a stage can be seen while there are other people in the foreground.

Appearing on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Sara had earlier admitted that she had a crush on Kartik. However, as per reports, the two broke up weeks before their film’s release and even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The actors have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives and not commented on any rumours or reports about their relationship publicly. But this meeting did mark the first occasion that they were spotted interacting since their rumoured break-up and got their fans excited.

While the reason for their break-up is still unknown, during the promotions, Sara said she was not dating Kartik. She said, “I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day." Asked if she was dating him in real life, she said, “No, I am not."

