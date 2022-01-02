Gossip! Celebs who broke up or announced separation in 2021

MUMBAI: The year 2021 witnessed several celebrities getting married. It certainly made fans happy. However, along with this, there have also been reports about breakups and separation which broke fans’ hearts. Celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya, all ended up making headlines post they announced separation from their respective partners.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl: The news of their break-up left fans heartbroken. For months, reports have been suggesting that all was not well in their paradise. Speculation was recently fuelled when eagle-eyed fans noticed that the two have unfollowed each other from their Instagram handles. And finally, on December 23, Sushmita and Rohman broke their silence and announced their split. "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!" She also added hashtags like "#nomorespeculations," "#liveandletlive," "#cherishedmemories," "#gratitude," "#love" and "#friendship," on Instagram. Rohman re-shared Sushmita's post and uploaded a selfie with her. The two started dating after getting connected on Instagram DMs in 2018.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: In July, the former couple issued a joint statement announcing an end to their 15-year long marriage. Stating that they would continue to co-parent their son, Aazad, in the statement, Aamir and Kiran added that they planned the separation some time ago and now feel comfortable formalising the arrangement. They stated that while they will be living separately yet they will share their lives as devoted parents to son Azad. Aamir and Kiran further added that they will continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that they feel passionate about.

"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir,” read their statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya: The two announced their separation after four years of marriage in an official statement released on October 2. In the statement, both the actors requested their fans and the media to give them privacy. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” read their statement.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid: On-off couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid parted ways on October 29 after the former shared a note on Twitter clarifying his stance on the allegations levelled against him that stated he struck Gigi's mom Yolanda while the supermodel was not at home. In his note while Zayan mentioned it should have been a private matter, confirming his split with Gigi, he said they would continue to co-parent their daughter Khai.

The singer's note read, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

