Gossip! Dharma productions remove Kangana Ranaut’s picture from Ungli’s poster

MUMBAI: As Ungli completed seven years of its release, the official Twitter handle of Dharma Productions shared a poster of the film to celebrate the milestone. But as a matter of surprise, Kangana Ranaut who appears next to Emraan Hashmi in the post is missing. It seems the picture has been digitally altered to remove Kangana Ranaut, who is involved in a long-running feud with producer Karan Johar.

The modified Ungli poster featured Emraan Hashmi, Angad Bedi, Randeep Hooda, Neil Bhoopalam, and Sanjay Dutt. However, Kangana who was next to Emraan in the original poster was nowhere to be seen. The omission did not escape the notice of fans, who called out Dharma Productions and Karan.

“Y’all really just cropped out Kangana, have some shame KJo,” one Twitter user wrote. “Anyway… Adharma Production doesn’t deserve Kangana,” another wrote, while a third said, "Kangana hate is so visible".

Ungli, directed by Rensil D’Silva, was released in 2014. The film marks the only collaboration of Karan and Kangana to date.

During an appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2017, Kangana called Karan the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ and the ‘movie mafia’, which marked the beginning of their ongoing fight. She has often accused him of conspiring to sabotage the careers of outsiders and promoting star kids instead.

Last month, Karan and Kangana were in Delhi to receive the Padma Shri but did not cross paths with each other. Talking about the same at the Times Now Summit, she said, “Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us on different timings...I tried to spot him but he was not there.”

Kangana said that she would have spoken to Karan if they met at the ceremony. “There can be conflicts, there can be disagreements but it does not mean you do not believe in coexistence. That is what I believe in, coexistence. I encourage the coexistence of all kinds,” she said.

Credit: Hindustan Times/Times Now