Gossip! THIS is how Arjun Kapoor reacts to netizens’ trolls about the age gap factor between him and Malaika Arora Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently opened up about the criticism directed towards him and his rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora for their 12-year age difference. Arjun who is 36, finds it a ‘silly thought process’ to ‘contextualize a relationship’ on the basis of age.

Speaking to Masala.com, Arjun said, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

He said that as long as people notice his work, everything else is ‘just a lot of noise’.

“What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualize a relationship,” he added.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a few years now. To wish fans on New Year, he shared an unseen picture with her from a beach vacation. “As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must), we just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead!!!” he wrote in his caption.

Arjun will be seen next in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. He also has Kuttey, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj, in the pipeline. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Tabu and Radhika Madan.

Credit: Hindustan Times/Masala

