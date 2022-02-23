Gossip! Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to tie the knot with his lady love Saba Azad soon

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has been surfacing headlines for his rumoured relationship with Saba Azad. Seems like Bollywood’s Greek God found love in his life after his separation from ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

A source close to the family revealed, "Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more.”

Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him.

Even if the superstar plans to get married it wouldn't be a grand event but a small ceremony just like Farhan and Shibani," the source added.

Reportedly Hrithik and Saba both met on Twitter three months ago and have been gradually taking their relationship ahead. As we told you earlier that Hrithik is extremely serious for Saba and this is one of the reasons he even introduced her to his family.

Saba's lunch date pictures with the Roshan family went viral and even the superstar's fans couldn't help but speculate that the Krissh star is very much in love with the musician/actor. And now we have learned that Hrithik is planning to get married to Saba soon.

