Gossip! Before Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad is rumoured to be in a relationship for 7 years with the son of THIS Bollywood actor

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan recently made headlines as he was spotted with a mystery girl. The ‘Dhoom 2’ actor’s dinner date with actress Saba Azad became the talk of the town and pictures of them holding hands went viral on the internet. It is now rumoured that mystery girl Saba was in a relationship with Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad.

The two were in a committed and passionate relationship since 2013. Earlier, Imaad had confirmed to the media that they were in a live-in relationship for 7 years till 2020. The two parted ways in 2020 due to personal reasons. A source was quoted by ETimes saying, "Imaad and Saba parted ways in 2020. At least they were together until 2020. And, yes they were living-in till then."

According to the reports, Hrithik has been keeping the relationship with Saba under wraps for months. A source told the tabloid, “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments.” Hrithik and Saba met each other through a common friend, who is into Indie music. Post their first meeting, the two stayed in touch and met recently for dinner.

On the work front, Saba was seen in movies including Dil Kabaddi, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Rocket Boys, and more. Saba was last seen in the Netflix series Feels Like Ishq.

