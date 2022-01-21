Gossip! Lavanya Tripathi breaks her silence on her link-up rumours with Varun Tej

MUMBAI: Recently, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's link-up rumours were all over the internet. It was highly speculated that the duo would be getting married as Varun popped the big question to Lavanya in Bangalore, where he went to celebrate his birthday.

Reportedly, it was said that Varun had left for Bangalore to celebrate his birthday with his friends; however, it all ended by linking Lavanya with the actor all over again by his fans. It was also said he went to Bangalore for a special birthday bash with Lavanya and has also reportedly purchased a costly diamond ring to ask the big question to the actress.

But all these remained just rumours as Lavanya Tripathi shared a few pictures on social media stating that she is currently at her native place with her family and has not attended any celebration.

It is to be noted that Lavanya Tripathi is a very close friend of Varun Tej's sister Niharika. She also attended her lavish wedding in Udaipur. The duo has also worked together in films like Mister and Antariksham. Their chemistry has always caught the attention of audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej is currently awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film Ghani, where he will be seen in the role of a boxer. The film was scheduled to release in December but got postponed. Lavanya, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next as she had success with A1 Express and Chaavu Kaburu Chalaga in 2021.

Credit: Pinkvilla