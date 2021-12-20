Gossip! Look at these Bollywood celebs who left no stone unturned to romance their co stars half their ages

MUMBAI: There has been an abuzz on social media around the pairing of Akshay Kumar (54) and Sara Ali Khan (26) in their upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’. But this is not the first time that an older actor has romanced a much younger actress on screen. From SRK-Anushka Sharma to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Ranbir Kapoor, these celebs had grabbed many eyeballs for their unconventional pairing on screen.

Ajay Devgan and Tamannaah Bhatia were paired in the remake of ‘Himmatwala’. At that time, Ajay was 43, while Tamannaah was 23.

Salman Khan, 40, was seen romancing Sneha Ullal, 18, in their film ‘Lucky: No Time for Love’.

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif steamed up the big screens with their sizzling chemistry in ‘Dhoom 3’. While Aamir was 48, Katrina was 28.

While we watched older actors romancing younger actresses on the screen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had set a precedent when she was seen romantically involved with Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Johar's ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. They have a gap of 9 years between them.

