GOSSIP! Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes the internet by storm by removing her Insta post on separation with Naga Chaitanya

MUMBAI : South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted her Instagram post on separation with Naga Chaitanya. This has indeed added fuel to the rumours of their reconciliation. However, Samantha is yet to comment on this.

For the unversed, the ex-couple has announced their separation on October 2, 2021, through an Instagram post. The actors later went on to share their views on divorce on separate occasions.

While Samantha spoke about how she realised her inner strength to cope with divorce, Naga Chaitanya described it as the 'best decision' they can take as individuals adding that he 'is happy if she is happy'.

Samantha is currently holidaying in Switzerland. She has shared a picture of skiing in the Swiss Alps, too, while Naga Chaitanya is enjoying the success of his recent release Bangarraju.

On the career front, her special number 'Oo Antava..' from Pushpa: The Rise is setting major records on the internet.

She was listed as one of the most popular OTT actors in a survey by a Mumbai-based media agency and also as the 10th most searched celebrity in a popular search engine's 2021 review.

