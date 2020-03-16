Gossip! Take a look at the spiciest extra-marital affairs of Bollywood celebs

MUMBAI: We often hear link-up stories. Actors who work together on a project are linked together and their link-up stories grab attention. Bollywood has had its share of alleged extra-marital affairs in the industry that grabbed eyeballs. Take a look below.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra: The two worked together in the film Don. During that time they were linked together, and their alleged romance had created a huge buzz.

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra: They were also linked together. Akshay married Twinkle Khanna in 2001. His link-up with Priyanka was one of the most talked-about things. It is said that Twinkle had banned Akshay from signing films opposite Priyanka.

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut: The alleged relationship between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan made a lot of headlines.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora: It is said that Malaika Arora separated from Arbaaz Khan because she fell in love with Arjun Kapoor.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao: It is said that Aamir Khan fell in love with Kiran Rao who was an assistant back then while shooting for Lagaan. Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. He divorced her in 2002. Aamir later revealed that it (divorce proceedings) was very painful for him.

Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut: They were seen together in the film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, and it was reported that Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut had grown close. It was reported that the actor would pitch the Queen actress' name to directors. They later worked together in films like Tezz and Rascals.

