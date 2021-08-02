Gossip! Throwback to when Tara Sutaria and Ishaan Khatter were rumoured to be dating

MUMBAI: Tara Sutaria is known for her extraordinary fashion sense. The actress manages to turn heads every time she makes an appearance. Today, we bring you a throwback when her alleged dating rumours with Ishaan Khatter were doing the rounds on social media.

Tara made her debut with ‘Student Of The Year 2’ whereas Ishaan made his debut with Dhadak opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

According to a report, Karan Johar was so impressed with Ishaan's performance in Dhadak that he offered him SOTY 2. If the reports are to be believed, he shot a few scenes for the film but this all came to an end when Karan got to know about Tara’s breakup with Ishaan.

Tara and Ishaan broke up after things didn’t work out between them. And well, that led to the exit of Ishaan from ‘Student Of The Year 2’.

Karan didn’t drop Tara as she was the leading lady. Meanwhile, Tara is currently dating Aadar Jain who happens to be Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin. Ishaan Khatter is rumoured to be dating Ananya Panday.

Credits: Koimoi