GOSSIP! Tiger Shroff talks about his virginity, DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is a popular face and has a huge fan base. He had appeared on Arbaaz Khan's talk show 'Pinch 2', Tiger Shroff addressed a question which was based on his virginity. When Arbaaz told Tiger that a troll has asked if he's a virgin, he reacted to the same comment, "I'm a virgin just like Salman Khan." Speaking about trolls, Tiger said, "Just the fact that you have... the power to say anything good or bad is sometimes scary."

Arbaaz Khan on Monday shared the teaser of the upcoming episode of his talk show Pinch season 2, the video witnessed Tiger Shroff in the hot seat. The new episode of the show, which has hosted Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana in its previous episodes, will spot the Heropanti actor reacting to mean tweets. In the teaser, it is shown that Tiger Shroff opened up on being trolled at the beginning of his career and even answered a quirky question by a fan, which was based on his personal life.

In the video, Tiger mentioned that people could not believe he is Jackie Shroff’s son. “I was trolled for my looks. People use to say – Yeh hero hai ya heroine? Ye Jackie Dada ka beta lagta hi nahi hai.” Talking about the trolls, Tiger said their power is ‘sometimes scary’. “Just the fact that you have the power to say anything good or bad is sometimes scary,” he replied. Commenting on his professional life, Tiger said he “intentionally took a different path” and “played to my strengths.”

Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff spoke about how it is unfair to compare Tiger with Jackie Shroff.

“What my father created for himself and has done till date is unmatchable. What Tiger has done in such a short span is so impressive. So, it is not fair to compare Tiger with our father or me with any of the two. There is room for everyone. So, people should live and let live,” the 28-year-old responded. She had also spoken about how Tiger didn’t intend to become an actor. “I don’t think Tiger had the inclination to be an actor. He wanted to pursue sports as a career,” Krishna said, adding that “Acting was something that he happened to fall back on. It was always in the back of his mind" quoted Krishan.

Arbaaz on talking stuff related to the show Pinch says this time it is ‘bigger and bolder’, while he mentions “The love people have shown for season 1 was overwhelming. While the essence of the show remains the same, Season 2 shall witness different superstars with different points of view. It’s been such a wholesome experience in totality, delving into such interesting aspects of an actor’s personal and professional life.”

