Gossip! Urvashi Rautela sets the record straight about allegedly flaunting a love bite

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela is an actress and model who appears in Bollywood films. She was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

She made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great and appeared in films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4. and Pagalpanti.

Her recent video got her a lot of attention. Netizens could spot a mark on her neck and soon it was concluded that it was a love bite. It made it to the news that Urvashi Rautela was spotted flaunting a love bite. But she is here to clear all the speculations. Taking to her Twitter handle, Urvashi Rautela said it loud and clear that she was not flaunting any love bite. Rather it was a lipstick mark.

She wrote, "Ridiculous!!!!! Its my red lipstick which spread from my mask. Its hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Cant believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image specially girls. Why dont you guys write about my achievements than spreading fake news for your own benefits."

Have a look.

Ridiculous!!!!! Its my red lipstick which spread from my mask. Its hard to maintain red lips ask any girl. Cant believe they can write anything to harm anyone’s image specially girls. Why dont you guys write about my achievements than spreading fake news for your own benefits. pic.twitter.com/o7mbrANMqP (@UrvashiRautela) February 20, 2022

Urvashi will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 crime-thriller Kollywood blockbuster film Thiruttu Payale 2. The film is titled Dil Hai Gray, It stars Vineet Singh and Akshay Oberoi in the main lead roles. It is directed by Susi Ganeshan and bankrolled by M.Ramesh Reddy under the banner of Suraj Productions.

The actress will be making her Tollywood debut. Black Rose will be a bilingual film, filmed in both languages Hindi and Telugu, it is directed by the debutante Mohan Bharadwaj. The story and the screenplay are written by Sampath Nandi.

Credits: Bollywood Life



