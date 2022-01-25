Gossip! Will Farhan Akhtar replace Priyanka Chopra from his upcoming ‘Jee Le Zara’?

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy on Friday. Now, the buzz is that the makers of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif starrer Jee Le Zaraa may replace Priyanka Chopra as she would want to focus on motherhood.

A report in Bollywood Hungama stated that producers of Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani are exploring the idea of replacing PeeCee in the film.

A couple of days ago when Priyanka Chopra was featured on the front page of Vanity Fair the actress had opened up on embracing parenthood. Priyanka had said that having kids were a big part of their future plans. "They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens," The Sky Is Pink actress said.

Cut to Jee Le Zaraa, the film was announced in August 2021. Priyanka had shared an anecdote on how an idea turned into a reality.

In her post, Priyanka had shared that she had been wanting to do a Hindi movie after The Sky Is Pink, however, she wanted to do something she had never done before and hence, the idea of an all-female cast film helmed by a female director was born.

She got in touch with the Brahmastra and Tiger 3 actresses and they pitched the idea to Farhan, Ritesh, Zoya, and Reema. Interestingly, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar were working on an all-female road trip film and things fell into place.

