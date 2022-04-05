GOSSIP: You will be SURPRISED to know what Malaika Arora’s family told her before she DECIDED to DIVORCE Arbaaz Khan!

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have parted ways but continue to co-parent their son Arhaan. The duo parted ways in 2017 and left everyone shocked. During her appearance in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, Malaika spoke about her divorce.

They were recently also clicked together as they came to drop their son at the airport. She is often seen making headlines for her stunning looks and adorable pictures with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika, in her interaction with her BFF, revealed that her family asked her to reconsider the decision of her separation with Arbaaz.

She shared, “We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us.”

Malaika further added that her family even asked a night before her divorce if she was sure about the decision. She revealed, “Nobody really encourages you to go right ahead. Even the night before the divorce, I had my family sit with me and ask me, are you sure? I heard this all along and perhaps rightly so because these are people who worry and care for you.”

