GOSSIP: You will be SURPRISED to know what Malaika Arora’s family told her before she DECIDED to DIVORCE Arbaaz Khan!

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have parted ways but continue to co-parent their son Arhaan. The duo parted ways in 2017 and left everyone shocked. During her appearance in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, Malaika spoke about her divorce.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 14:32
movie_image: 
GOSSIP: You will be SURPRISED to know what Malaika Arora’s family told her before she DECIDED to DIVORCE Arbaaz Khan!

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have parted ways but continue to co-parent their son Arhaan. The duo parted ways in 2017 and left everyone shocked. During her appearance in Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show, Malaika spoke about her divorce.

(Also Read: OMG! Malaika Arora gets brutally trolled for flaunting a super short-shirt dress )

 They were recently also clicked together as they came to drop their son at the airport. She is often seen making headlines for her stunning looks and adorable pictures with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika, in her interaction with her BFF, revealed that her family asked her to reconsider the decision of her separation with Arbaaz.

She shared, “We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us.”

Malaika further added that her family even asked a night before her divorce if she was sure about the decision. She revealed, “Nobody really encourages you to go right ahead. Even the night before the divorce, I had my family sit with me and ask me, are you sure? I heard this all along and perhaps rightly so because these are people who worry and care for you.”

(Also Read:Shocking! Malaika Arora gets massively trolled over the dress she wore for Farhan-Shibani post-wedding house party; netizens say, ‘party mein swimwear kaun pahan kar aata hai’)

CREDIT: TOI

Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan Arhaan co-parent Kareena Kapoor Khan divorce Stunning Looks adorable pictures Unhappy TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 14:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
MUMBAI: Shubhashish Jha is no doubt one of the most loved actors, especially on television. We have seen some amazing...
EXCLUSIVE! Tera Kya Hoga Alia's Smita Singh is all set to ENTER Sony SAB's Sab Satrangi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive from the telly world.Also read:...
Interesting! Tera Kya Hoga Alia fame Gauri Sharma shares her journey from being an athlete to an actor
MUMBAI: Last seen in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, which wrapped up in October 2020, Gauri Sharma has now joined the cast of...
Really! Yash starrer KGF 2 quashes Tiger shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’, deets inside
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's film Heropanti 2 opened in the theatres on April 29. On its opening day, the...
EXCLUSIVE! Meet Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Mohit aka Vihan Verma's real life Sonali and Omkar
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Disheartening! Take a look at your favourite Bollywood celebs who have left their fans heartbroken with their break-ups
MUMBAI: Celeb couples get a lot of love from fans. While many of them are close to fans’ hearts, there are a few who...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
Latest Video