"Government should showcase this film in all schools of India", says Sanjay Mishra on his film turtle

09 Jan 2020 08:33 PM

MUMBAI: Sanjay Mishra starer film Turtle won national award in category best Rajasthani film produced by Ashok Chaudhary .It stars Sanjay Mishra in the lead role. The film talks about the grass root problem of water crisis in villages of Rajasthan.

On getting national award Sanjay Mishra shares, "Government should showcase this film across India. Since this film is based on global warming government should showcase it in all schools, taking one rupee ticket from all kids in school so that producer can feel motivated since he has made a film on very important issue.Givin g national award means to showcase across India in order to make people aware otherwise it is wastage to get national award. "

