Govinda and family give us major family goals in this picture

MUMBAI: One of the most versatile actors from the 90s, Govinda has made us laugh over the years with his amazing acting skills and effortless comedy. He is known for his movies like Coolie no. 1, Hero No. 1, Bhagam Bhag, Dulhe Raja, and Haseena Maan Jayegi.

Till today, we all enjoy watching movies of the actor, and his comic timing is unmatchable.

His fans never tired of showering love and appreciation on him. His fan clubs share many pictures of the actor to express their adulation.

Now, they have shared this wonderful family picture of the actor where we see him with his lovely wife and children, thus setting some major family goals.



Have a look.

Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja, son Yashvardhan Ahuja, and daughter Tina Ahuja look amazing in this picture, and we look forward to see more of the actor in the coming days.

