Govinda's birthday: Why has Bollywood forgotten the Hero No 1?

MUMBAI : Govinda started his acting career in the late 80s and rose to fame in the 90s. He was the King of Comedy and in the 90s featured in many super hit films like Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Aunty No. 1, Dulhe Raja, bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Jodi No.1, and others. His career saw a downfall in early 2000, but with the 2007 release Partner, he bounced back.

However, after Partner, we haven’t seen him in a movie that would give him a chance to shine. He did a few films in which he played supporting roles and did extended cameos. But, none of them gave his career a boost.

Also Read: Does Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus have a good buzz to take a bumper opening? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive

Govinda’s last three releases were Aa Gaya Hero, FryDay, and Rangeela Raja. All these films were disasters at the box office and were not something Govinda’s fans would like to see him in. Today, Govinda celebrates his 59th birthday, and we wonder why the Bollywood industry has forgotten the Hero No 1.

We now get to see the veteran actor mostly in reality shows where he comes as a guest. But, why is Govinda not being offered some good movies by big banners? A few days ago, he performed at an award function, and the video of the same had gone viral on social media. Let’s hope that soon we get to watch Govinda acting and dancing on the big screen in a good film.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan on his way for a trip with sons and Saba Azad, fans in awe of the couple’s bonding

Do you also miss Govinda in movies? Let us know in the comments below…

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.