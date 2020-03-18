Govinda's pair with this actor is unforgettable!

MUMBAI: Comedy king of the 90s, Govinda has given back-to-back hits. Govinda has made a very strong mark in Bollywood with his amazing comic timing and effortless performances. The actor was also well known for his dance moves.

Govinda has given the maximum number of blockbusters with Karishma Kapoor, including Coolie No.1, Hero No. 1, and Haseena Maan Jayegi, which are loved to date. He also shared screen space with Raveena Tandon in Aunty No.1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and other films.

In addition, the actor's pairing was one more very special person was loved by the audience. That is none other than the late Kader Khan. Yes, you heard it right! We all still miss this duo together on screen. Their chemistry was simply amazing, and together, their comic timing took the scene to a different level.

This duo together worked in movies like Dulhe Raja, Coolie No. 1, Ankhen, and Rajaji, movies that make us laugh even today!