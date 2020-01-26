News

Grand success requires lavish vacation: Elakshi looks unrecognizable in her vacation pictures

26 Jan 2020 01:15 PM

Film Tanhaji's pivotal empress Saurabai; Elakshi Gupta heads to Sri Lanka for a rejuvenating vacation. Small but pivotal in the film has won hearts, Elakshi and Sharad set fire on the screen with their roleplay. They gave full justice to their characters. The success of the film has brought her significant recognition.

Elakshi looks gorgeous in her vacation pictures. Witnessing her in the Maratha attire was already a pleasure for her Fans, now she is slaying her beachy looks with those waves. Elakshi is unrecognizable in the cute little dress. Her pool poses would want us to take a dip with her.

After such a grand success of the film TANHAJI: The Unsung Warrior, Elakshi deserves a lavish break. The Sri Lankan beaches have welcomed our beautiful Soyarabai and transformed her into a beach goddess. Her stylish avatar on the shores of Sri Lankan beaches is a dainty for her Fans.

There is a lot more to vouch for this sizzling debutant in Bollywood. With her recent pictures, she has proven that give her any attire and she shall embody it like a diva. Her vacation does make her viewers jealous about her splendid me time in the greens of the golden Lanka.

