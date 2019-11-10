Grandfather Amrish Puri's advice is my Bible: Vardhan Puri

Late actor Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri is all set to make his acting debut with forthcoming thriller "Yeh Saali Aashiqui". He says the tips his grandfather left for him continue to be his Bible.

"My grandfather gave me this tip: He said many actors, who come from a theatre background to films tend to forget the theatre preparation. They also start behaving in a starry manner, start partying and acquire attitude -- like, they walk around with an entourage and stuff. My grandfather told me not to get into all this. He said, 'do these things only as part of the profession but don not let these things become a part of your core'. Let your core be that of a theatre actor. Always behave in the way that you are at your roots -- which is a theatre actor. If you do that, the chances of failure are less. That is what my grandfather told me and that is my Bible" said Vardhan, on the sidelines of the trailer launch of his debut film.

Vardhan attended the do along with co-star Shivaleeka Oberoi, director Cherag Ruparel, and producer Jayantilal Gada.

Hailing from a theatre background, Vardhan said, has its advantage. "All my conversations with my grandfather, taught me just one thing -- preparation is the key. As you know, theatre forms the root of my family. Essentially, we are all theatre actors and our upbringing is theatre-based. Theatre is a very fair medium. Here, simply hailing from a particular background doesn't mean things will work out for you. The key to becoming an actor for me has been observing my elders -- Chaman Puri, Madan Puri and, of course, Amrish Puri."

Vardhan revealed he had his first brush with Bollywood as an assistant writer and director working with Yash Raj Films.

"I have been in theatre since I was five. I did plays and also studied till I was 16. After obtaining my degree, I came back to theatre. I started working with Yash Raj Films as an assistant writer and director. I never wanted to go to acting school, so I didn't. I was told that what makes an actor is 'on-field' experience. While auditioning for the film, I was told that I need to understand film acting, and film acting is always learnt on the set. I did three films as an assistant director and I think that was my training".

'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' is slated to hit the theaters on November 22. The film is produced by Amrish Puri Films and Pen India Limited.

IANS