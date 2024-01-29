Grateful! Triptii Dimri expresses gratitude for Animal's unexpected success; Says 'I thank my stars every night, got lucky'

MUMBAI: When Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, opened in theaters in December of last year, Triptii Dimri became its breakthrough star. Despite playing a little role, the actress made an impression on her followers. Fans dubbed her the "National crush" and couldn't stop raving about her performance. Even her social media following grew dramatically following the movie's premiere. The actress recently talked about her feelings over her achievement.

She said, “I have got a very overwhelming response for ‘Animal’. I thank my stars every night before I go to sleep for whatever has happened because I feel that I got lucky. I feel that it is a very special moment in my life. It feels good when you work and your audiences connect with you. This is what you work for and this is what you want from the audience when the film comes out.”

“I think it is a very satisfying feeling and I am very happy and grateful. I knew that the film was going to be a huge success but I didn’t know that people would connect to my character so much the way they have connected, so it was unexpected but beautiful,” she added.

Following Animal's success, rumors have it that the actress will star in Aashiqui 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. According to a source cited by a popular news portal, “Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal, and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time, and the makers have now locked her as the female lead.”

Early in 2024, the Anurag Basu-directed film will begin filming; the remaining cast members will be locked away shortly after. On the other hand, the casting of Triptii has not yet been confirmed.

