Guard! Rajinikanth finally took a stand for daughter Aishwarya amidst 'Sanghi' comment backlash; Says 'Never intended it as a negative term'

Rajinikanth

MUMBAI : At the audio appearance of the upcoming film Lal Salaam, superstar Rajinikanth and his daughter Aishwarya came under fire from the public when the latter was heard declaring that her father was "not a Sanghi". Rajinikanth finally spoke up on Monday, stating that she never intended to use the word "Sanghi" negatively.

Also read: Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan remember legendary director K Balachander on his 90th birth anniversary.

Aishwarya clarified during the audio launch that her father was not a Sanghi and that, in contrast to what some people had said on social media, he would not have performed Lal Salaam. After her statement received backlash from online users, Rajinikanth has now stepped forward to support his daughter.

In support of Aishwarya, Rajinikanth said, "My daughter never said that Sanghi was a bad word. She just questioned why was her father labeled that way if when he was into spirituality."

On January 26, Lal Salaam's audio debut took place in Chennai. During her speech at the function, Aishwarya said that although she prefers not to use social media, her staff keeps her informed about what is going on there.

"I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn't know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi," she said.

"I would like to make it clear Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn’t have done a film like Lal Salaam," she added. Rajinikanth appeared to become quite moved and emotional as she was making the statement, but he refrained from commenting further.

Additionally, Aishwarya stated that "only a man with humanity" would have accepted to do Lal Salaam, which depicts a very delicate issue. With Lal Salaam, Aishwarya will make her directorial comeback. It is billed as a sports drama and is set to release on February 9 in theaters.

Also read: Rajinikanth calls up Kamal Haasan, enquires about his health

For more updates on films and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

 
 

Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan director K Balachander
