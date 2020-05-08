News

Guess how Rajkummar Rao shed some 'extra weight'!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 12:18 PM

MUMBAI: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao has shed his "extra weight" by going clean-shaven amid the lockdown.

Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared a before and after video of himself. In the clip, he is first seen flaunting a beard and, moments later, he is seen clean shaved.

Giving a hilarious caption, Rajkummar wrote: "Shed the extra weight. Got my summer game on. What's yours? #[email protected]_the_beard."

In April, Rajkummar's girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, shared a video on Instagram where the "Trapped" actor was seen giving her a haircut with a trimmer.

On the acting front, Rajkummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China".

The National Award-winning actor has his kitty full with movies coming up, including Dinesh Vijan's "Roohi Afzana", Anurag Basu's "Ludo" and Hansal Mehta's "Chhalaang" among others.

Tags Rajkummar Rao Lockdown Patralekhaa Trapped BreakTheBeard Made In China Dinesh Vijan Roohi Afzana Anurag Basu LUDO Hansal Mehta Chhalaang Instagram TellyChakkar

