GUESS WHAT! SRK to offer special prayers in Siddhivinayak temple for son Aryan’s return?

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was arrested last month in a drug related case has finally been granted bail. It was a sigh of relief for his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He had to struggle a lot during this period, but now he's finally out of the Arthur Road Jail.

As per the reports, SRK is planning to offer special prayers on Mumbai's Siddhi Vinayak temple, very soon. According to the sources, Shah Rukh Khan might visit the temple soon along with his family, to express his gratitude to Ganpati Bappa on his son Aryan's return.

Shah Rukh Khan has always celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence Mannat every year and is known to be a big fan of the festival. The actor had shared a glimpse of the Chaturthi celebrations at his residence this year as well, along with special wishes for his fans and followers.

Also, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is currently in the US, is reportedly planning to return to Mumbai soon. Even though Suhana was originally planning to return home for Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan's 30th wedding anniversary, the plan was cancelled at the last minute due to Aryan Khan's arrest.

The Khan family is planning to have intimate celebrations for Diwali, as well as both Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's birthdays, which fall on the month of November. Mostly, SRK will be resuming his work for the film Pathan, for which his fans are waiting desperately.

CREDIT: Filmibeat