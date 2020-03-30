News

Guess what Twinkle Khanna's daughter wrote on her fractured foot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2020 06:18 PM

MUMBAI: Author-producer Twinkle Khanna recently broke a foot, and her little daughter Nitara, is trying her best to turn Twinkle's plaster into a canvas.

Taking to her Instagram account, Twinkle posted a picture in which she can be seen sitting on an armchair and enjoying the sea-view with her injured foot resting on a chair.

Twinkle shared that her kids played "Tic-Tac-Toe" on her foot cast after taking "advice" from her cousin and actor Karan Kapadia.

"And taking advice from Karan Kapadia, the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining - Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway. #TheUpsideOfLockDown," she captioned the image.

Not only this, Twinkle also shared that instead of get well soon message, her daughter has written "poop" on the plaster.

"She (Nitara) has written 'poop' on my plaster,"Twinkle added.

On Sunday, Twinkle shared a video that shows her and her husband Akshay Kumar returning from a hospital. In the clip, she's seen calling Akshay her "driver from Chandni Chowk". The quip was a reference to the fact that Akshay grew up in the Old Delhi locality of Chandni Chowk.

