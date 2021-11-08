Guess Who!Katrina Kaif finalizes 'THIS' designer for her wedding outfit?

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours are spreading like wildfire!

The actors have been shipped by many fans right after their appearance on a talk show together and during the award ceremony. Even though the actors have denied the rumours about their wedding, something doesn't fit right because the buzz is still on.

Recently, when an entertainment portal shared the news about their roka ceremony, social media started buzzing with congratulatory messages for the duo. However, later, Vicky Kaushal's father confirmed to us that no roka ceremony has taken place at his home.

Now, a leading daily reports that Vicky and Katrina are ready to tie the knot in the upcoming month and they have already started planning their outfits for the wedding.

According to media reports, Katrina has finalised ace designer Sabyasachi's lehenga for her D-day.

"Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble, which is going to be a lehenga. The wedding will take place in November-December," revealed a source, close to the couple to the leading daily.

Meanwhile, recently Katrina and Vicky's video from Sardar Udham's screening went viral on social media, wherein the duo was seen embracing each other. While neither Katrina nor Vicky has ever spoken about their relationship, their pictures and video often speak a million words!

In his recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, when Vicky was asked about his secret roka ceremony, he said, "The news was circulated by your friends (media). I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)."

With respect to work, Katrina is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and has guest appearances of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Moreover, Vicky Kaushal's movie Sardar Udham has been released on Amazon prime which has touched millions of hearts. Vicky Kaushal's acting in the movie has strengthened his fanbase even more, reportedly the movie won't be sent for the Oscars due to controversial subject.

