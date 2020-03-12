News

'Guilty' director wants everyone to relate to film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Mar 2020 12:30 AM

MUMBAI: What happens when a person is accused of a sexual assault allegation as severe as rape? Is he being framed or is he really guilty? This is what Ruchi Narain's latest directorial "Guilty" deals with.

"It's the story of a sexual assault allegation. The story is set in a college. A girl accuses a guy of sexual assault, of rape. The story is told from the point of view of his girlfriend, played by Kiara Advani. I wanted to tell the story from her point of view because she has to take into account this allegation but at the same time she knows her boyfriend. That's how the whole story turns out," Ruchi told IANS while talking about the movie, which was released on Netflix a while back.

We often read in newspapers or watch on crime-based TV shows how an innocent person's life gets ruined if he is falsely accused of sexual assault. Does "Guilty" explore that angle? The filmmaker replied: "Honestly, you will have to watch it to find out. Of course, we have explored that angle as well because that is one of the major scares especially for men that they will be falsely accused. But to know the answer whether it is a false allegation or a genuine case of sexual assault, you have to watch the film."

Ruchi further said that even though the story is set in a college and revolves around young people, there is no fixed age group for the audience and anyone can watch it.

"I feel anyone can relate to it. The story is set in a college. It's about young people. But these are issues which affect each and every person, be it young or old, man or woman. All of us have dealt with or questioned this kind of things happening around us all the time. Because there are so many points of view in the story, my endeavour is to make everyone relate to it in someway. That's why I have structured it like this," she said.

The film features Kiara Advani, Akansha Ranjan Kapur, Taher Shabbir and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada in key roles.

Tags guilty Ruchi Narain Kiara Advani Netflix Akansha Ranjan Kapur Taher Shabbir Gurfateh Singh Pirzada TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
11 Mar 2020 09:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Review: Jay Bhanushali gets upset over Paras’s comment on national television
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Review: Jay Bhanushali gets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here