Guilty screening : Kiara Advani introduces her movie; Alia Bhatt, Akanksha Ranjan, and others attend screening

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2020 09:29 PM

MUMBAI: The makers of upcoming Netflix film, Guilty, held a screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. The film is a thriller starring Kiara Advani in the lead.

Spotted at the function were Alia Bhatt, who came with sister Shaheen and mother Soni Razdan; War actor Vaani Kapoor, Sairat actor Rinku Rajguru, Sunil Shetty’s daughter Athiya, Rajkummar Rao’s girlfriend Patralekha, director Zoya Akhtar and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya Yadav were among the many who made it to the screening.

Many members of Guilty team were spotted at the screening; writer-director Ruchi Narain, known for her work Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi was seen at the event. Also seen were Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapur (her sister Anushka Ranjan was also present) and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada was also present at the screening.

Guilty, a Netflix film produced by Dharmatic, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, is about a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape. Speaking about her role in Guilty, Kiara had told IANS, “I play a character called Nanki in Guilty. She is an extremely layered and complex character. She is constantly wearing a mask. She is very far from who I am as a person. It was very interesting to understand the different shades of this character and get inside the skin of it.”

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty stars Kiara, Akansha, Gurfateh and Taher Shabbir. The film releases on Netflix on March 6.

