Gul Panag: Writers, filmmakers must put out more stories of women heroes

Actress Gul Panag, who recently featured in the web series "Rangbaaz Phirse", says writers and filmmakers need to put out more stories of women heroes because there are enough stories of women heroes in society. She adds that such a step would have a multiplying effect on society.

"There are enough female stories out there that should be told because male heroes in the world are enough and many. I just feel symbolically, given all that we are going through as a nation and in the overall development stage of our nation, we need to put out more stories of women heroes because there are enough stories and there are enough women heroes. I feel the kind of heroes we create will in turn impact the kind of society we have. As filmmakers, it's a huge responsibility on our shoulders to create the kind of heroes we want to see in society," said Gul, at a promotional event organised by Zee5 for the show "Rangbaaz Phirse" that was also attended by her co-actor Spruha Joshi and director Sachin Pathak.

Gul won Miss India title in 1999, and was crowned Miss Beautiful Smile at the same pageant. She also participated in the Miss Universe 1999 pageant. She has appeared in films such as "Dor", "Dhoop", "Manorama Six Feet Under", "Hello", "Straight", and "Ab Tak Chhappan 2".

Gul Panag is also a serial half-marathon runner, a licensed pilot, an avid biker and was trained on a professional platform Formula E. She debuted on the racing track at the Mahindra Racing's all new M4Electro at the circuit de Calafat in Catalonia, Spain. She has also had her brush with politics in th 2014 general elections.

Her new show "Rangbaaz Phirse" is about a young guy who falls through the cracks because of politics. He is robbed of his youth, which subsequently ruins his life. It is about misguided manipulative youth. The nine-episode series highlights how an individual is not born as a criminal but becomes one because of circumstances.

Talking about the audience response to "Rangbaaz Phirse", Gul said: "I just want to say on behalf of ‘Rangbaaz Phirse' team that we are grateful to the audience that they watched and appreciated our show. I would like to congratulate Sachin (Pathak), who is the director. I think it was a massive production that he carried on his shoulders while keeping everybody happy and that is a tough task. So, the credit of the success of this show goes to Sachin."

"Rangbaaz Phirse" is available on ZEE5.