Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s FIRST look out

30 Oct 2019 08:27 PM

MUMBAI: Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo is a much-awaited film. The film will see Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana collaborating for the first time. 

Today, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle and shared the first look from the film. He captioned the same as, “IT'S OFFICIAL... New release date... #GulaboSitabo to release *earlier*: 28 Feb 2020... Stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Here's the first look of Ayushmann from the film.” In the picture, Big B can be seen in an unrecognisable avatar, while Ayushmann is seen wearing a brown shirt and khaki pants. 

Take a look below: 

